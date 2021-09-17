9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Up 51.54% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 51.34% – Here’s What You Need To Do

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s traded shares stood at 1.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -4.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply an increase of 4.00% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The NMTR share’s 52-week high remains $2.26, putting it -73.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $333.74M, with an average of 2.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NMTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

After registering a 4.00% upside in the last session, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3500 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 4.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.52%, and 26.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.34%. Short interest in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw shorts transact 6.97 million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.90, implying an increase of 73.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NMTR has been trading -361.54% off suggested target high and -130.77% from its likely low.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) shares are -21.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.14% against 7.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one.

NMTR Dividends

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 4.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.18% of the shares at 31.49% float percentage. In total, 30.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.0 million shares (or 5.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.48 million shares, or about 5.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.83 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 4.84 million shares. This is just over 1.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.74 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 5.55 million.