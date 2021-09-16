XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Up 54.32% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -11.04% – Here’s What To Do Now

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares stood at 2.62 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.46, to imply a decrease of -1.68% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The XPEV share’s 52-week high remains $74.49, putting it -98.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.11. The company has a valuation of $33.31B, with an average of 9.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for XPeng Inc. (XPEV), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XPEV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

After registering a -1.68% downside in the latest session, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.65 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.95%, and 1.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.04%. Short interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw shorts transact 20.45 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $348.46, implying an increase of 89.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $174.04 and $465.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XPEV has been trading -1142.26% off suggested target high and -364.6% from its likely low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XPeng Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are 5.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.33% against 28.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.80% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 212.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $779.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $892.09 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $306.61 million and $443.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 154.40% before jumping 101.30% in the following quarter.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XPeng Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc. insiders hold 8.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.95% of the shares at 27.40% float percentage. In total, 24.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Coatue Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.38 million shares (or 2.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $444.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with 10.38 million shares, or about 2.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $444.55 million.

We also have New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, New World Fund, Inc. holds roughly 6.58 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $240.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.83 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 121.36 million.