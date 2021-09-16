VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s traded shares stood at 11.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.18, to imply a decrease of -0.46% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The VEON share’s 52-week high remains $2.26, putting it -3.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $3.82B, with an average of 11.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for VEON Ltd. (VEON), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VEON a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

After registering a -0.46% downside in the last session, VEON Ltd. (VEON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.26 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.80%, and 35.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.37%. Short interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw shorts transact 29.13 million shares and set a 2.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.35, implying an increase of 7.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.74 and $2.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VEON has been trading -28.44% off suggested target high and 20.18% from its likely low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VEON Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares are 19.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 275.00% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.10% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.12 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.14 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.99 billion and $2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.50% before jumping 7.00% in the following quarter.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VEON Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 12.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

VEON Ltd. insiders hold 56.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.24% of the shares at 62.48% float percentage. In total, 27.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Exor Capital LLP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 78.35 million shares (or 4.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $143.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 47.73 million shares, or about 2.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $84.48 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF holds roughly 9.28 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.15 million, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about 5.67 million.