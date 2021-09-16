Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Is 72.76% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s traded shares stood at 1.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.01, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The UXIN share’s 52-week high remains $5.82, putting it -93.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with an average of 1.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Uxin Limited (UXIN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UXIN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

After registering a 0.33% upside in the last session, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.48 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.34%, and -0.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 244.99%. Short interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw shorts transact 7.96 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.36, implying an increase of 92.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41.36 and $41.36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UXIN has been trading -1274.09% off suggested target high and -1274.09% from its likely low.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2020, a total of 0 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $49.83 million.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited has its next earnings report out on April 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uxin Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Uxin Limited insiders hold 16.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.31% of the shares at 45.67% float percentage. In total, 38.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.4 million shares (or 13.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 10.12 million shares, or about 3.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.84 million.

We also have Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 3.95 million shares. This is just over 1.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 2.19 million.