Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s traded shares stood at 5.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.39, to imply an increase of 25.35% or $1.09 in intraday trading. The UROY share’s 52-week high remains $4.66, putting it 13.54% up since that peak but still an impressive 84.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $422.18M, with an average of 1.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 315.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

After registering a 25.35% upside in the last session, Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.39 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 25.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 65.85%, and 120.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 370.17%. Short interest in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) saw shorts transact 97000.0 shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.73, implying an increase of 5.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.70 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UROY has been trading -29.87% off suggested target high and 31.35% from its likely low.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uranium Royalty Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) shares are 119.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 16.90%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Uranium Royalty Corp. insiders hold 21.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.55% of the shares at 5.80% float percentage. In total, 4.55% institutions holds shares in the company.