Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC)’s 25.94-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares stood at 20.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.69, to imply an increase of 13.89% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The UEC share’s 52-week high remains $3.67, putting it 0.54% up since that peak but still an impressive 77.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $638.11M, with an average of 12.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UEC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

After registering a 13.89% upside in the last session, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.71 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 13.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.94%, and 82.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 109.66%. Short interest in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) saw shorts transact 16.57 million shares and set a 3.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.45, implying an increase of 17.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.90 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UEC has been trading -35.5% off suggested target high and -5.69% from its likely low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uranium Energy Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares are 25.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.50% against 21.70%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out on December 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uranium Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Uranium Energy Corp. insiders hold 1.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.87% of the shares at 35.57% float percentage. In total, 34.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.88 million shares (or 8.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.12 million shares, or about 6.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $40.37 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 19.31 million shares. This is just over 8.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.68 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 17.78 million.