United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Recovered 73.32% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 53.07% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s traded shares stood at 23.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.67, to imply an increase of 4.99% or $1.22 in intraday trading. The X share’s 52-week high remains $30.57, putting it -19.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.85. The company has a valuation of $6.88B, with an average of 17.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for United States Steel Corporation (X), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give X a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.73.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

After registering a 4.99% upside in the last session, United States Steel Corporation (X) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.89 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 4.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.90%, and -11.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.07%. Short interest in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) saw shorts transact 39.33 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.19, implying an increase of 29.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.30 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, X has been trading -94.78% off suggested target high and 5.34% from its likely low.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United States Steel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. United States Steel Corporation (X) shares are 16.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 360.60% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 490.90% this quarter before jumping 1,607.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 98.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $5.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.14 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.22 billion and $2.56 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 153.00% before jumping 100.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -61.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United States Steel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.97%.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

United States Steel Corporation insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.27% of the shares at 67.97% float percentage. In total, 67.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 35.33 million shares (or 13.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $924.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.78 million shares, or about 8.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $596.27 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United States Steel Corporation (X) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 7.18 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $165.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.68 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 174.76 million.