This Is A Time To Invest In Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s traded shares stood at 24.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.38, to imply an increase of 2.31% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The KMI share’s 52-week high remains $19.29, putting it -17.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.45. The company has a valuation of $40.09B, with an average of 11.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give KMI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

After registering a 2.31% upside in the last session, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.48 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.80%, and -3.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.82%. Short interest in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) saw shorts transact 28.64 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.76, implying an increase of 12.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KMI has been trading -34.31% off suggested target high and 8.42% from its likely low.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinder Morgan Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares are 0.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.73% against 15.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.33 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.94 billion and $3.12 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.70% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -14.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -95.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.92% annually.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinder Morgan Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 6.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.49%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Kinder Morgan Inc. insiders hold 12.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.13% of the shares at 71.00% float percentage. In total, 62.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 168.91 million shares (or 7.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.81 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 159.42 million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.65 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 54.24 million shares. This is just over 2.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $903.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52.82 million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about 968.68 million.