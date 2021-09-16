The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Up 1.90% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s traded shares stood at 6.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.96, to imply a decrease of -1.66% or -$0.92 in intraday trading. The KO share’s 52-week high remains $57.56, putting it -4.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.30. The company has a valuation of $242.30B, with an average of 15.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Coca-Cola Company (KO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KO a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.58.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) trade information

After registering a -1.66% downside in the latest session, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.40 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -1.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.96%, and -2.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.90%. Short interest in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) saw shorts transact 28.46 million shares and set a 2.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.99, implying an increase of 11.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $67.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KO has been trading -21.91% off suggested target high and -0.07% from its likely low.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Coca-Cola Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Coca-Cola Company (KO) shares are 9.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.38% against 27.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.50% this quarter before falling -4.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $9.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.04 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.65 billion and $8.6 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.40% before jumping 5.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.12% annually.

KO Dividends

The Coca-Cola Company has its next earnings report out between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Coca-Cola Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.68, with the share yield ticking at 3.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.23%.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

The Coca-Cola Company insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.00% of the shares at 69.45% float percentage. In total, 69.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 400.0 million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.64 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 343.53 million shares, or about 7.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $18.59 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Coca-Cola Company (KO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 109.04 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.75 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 79.42 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 4.19 billion.