Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Shares Fall By 13.26 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.92, to imply an increase of 5.81% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The SLI share’s 52-week high remains $9.09, putting it -31.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 86.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $1.26B, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

After registering a 5.81% upside in the last session, Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.00 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 5.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.26%, and 0.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 209.62%. Short interest in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) saw shorts transact 0.9 million shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.14, implying a decrease of -12.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.30 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLI has been trading -30.06% off suggested target high and 37.86% from its likely low.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Standard Lithium Ltd. insiders hold 4.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.51% of the shares at 11.05% float percentage. In total, 10.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15640.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64574.0.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF holds roughly 5.0 million shares. This is just over 3.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.39 million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 1.59 million.