Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Surged -67.73% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s traded shares stood at 2.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.14, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The RGS share’s 52-week high remains $14.39, putting it -247.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.01. The company has a valuation of $158.11M, with an average of 2.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 499.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Regis Corporation (RGS), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RGS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside in the last session, Regis Corporation (RGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.27 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.81%, and -43.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.95%. Short interest in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) saw shorts transact 6.06 million shares and set a 17.17 days time to cover.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Regis Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Regis Corporation (RGS) shares are -67.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.05% against 1.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 94.90% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -24.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $76.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.1 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 121.81% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 34.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regis Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Regis Corporation insiders hold 6.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.24% of the shares at 114.89% float percentage. In total, 107.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.66 million shares (or 29.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $133.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv with 5.5 million shares, or about 15.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $69.12 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regis Corporation (RGS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 1.85 million shares. This is just over 5.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.64 million, or 4.58% of the shares, all valued at about 14.97 million.