Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: PV) Stocks Fall -1.22% YTD; What Next For It?

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:PV)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.73, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PV share’s 52-week high remains $10.25, putting it -5.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.56. The company has a valuation of $402.82M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 64.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:PV) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the latest session, Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (PV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.73 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.31%, and 0.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.22%. Short interest in Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:PV) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 3.6 days time to cover.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (PV) estimates and forecasts

PV Dividends

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:PV)’s Major holders

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.62% of the shares at 47.62% float percentage. In total, 47.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TT International Asset Management LTD. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.24 million shares (or 7.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RP Investment Advisors LP with 1.43 million shares, or about 3.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $13.99 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd holds roughly 3048.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29443.0