Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Shares Fall :-51.37% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s traded shares stood at 2.76 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.28, to imply a decrease of -1.15% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The NTNX share’s 52-week high remains $44.50, putting it -5.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.85. The company has a valuation of $9.17B, with an average of 2.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NTNX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

After registering a -1.15% downside in the latest session, Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.20 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.44%, and 16.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.20%. Short interest in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) saw shorts transact 5.84 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.85, implying an increase of 11.64% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $64.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTNX has been trading -51.37% off suggested target high and 19.58% from its likely low.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nutanix Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) shares are 56.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.35% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.70% this quarter before jumping 35.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $366.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $400.61 million.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 22 and November 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nutanix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

Nutanix Inc. insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.92% of the shares at 79.91% float percentage. In total, 78.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 30.63 million shares (or 14.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.18 million shares, or about 9.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $733.02 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 12.32 million shares. This is just over 6.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $470.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.37 million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about 142.72 million.