Now Is The Time To Build A Position In SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares stood at 34.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.45, to imply an increase of 6.55% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The SOFI share’s 52-week high remains $28.26, putting it -82.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.10. The company has a valuation of $12.60B, with an average of 19.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOFI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

After registering a 6.55% upside in the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.91 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 6.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.13%, and 8.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.20%. Short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw shorts transact 15.89 million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.38, implying an increase of 36.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.50 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOFI has been trading -94.17% off suggested target high and -6.8% from its likely low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $251.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $274.69 million.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SoFi Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc. insiders hold 26.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.28% of the shares at 34.22% float percentage. In total, 25.28% institutions holds shares in the company.