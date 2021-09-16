Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Up 70.47% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 89.36% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s traded shares stood at 21.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.63, to imply an increase of 7.67% or $0.9 in intraday trading. The MRO share’s 52-week high remains $14.33, putting it -13.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.73. The company has a valuation of $10.03B, with an average of 13.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MRO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

After registering a 7.67% upside in the last session, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.65 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 7.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.87%, and 8.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.36%. Short interest in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) saw shorts transact 33.88 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Oil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares are 8.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 187.07% against -18.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 207.10% this quarter before jumping 358.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.29 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $754 million and $830 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70.90% before jumping 55.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -409.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.40% annually.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Oil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 1.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.65%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Marathon Oil Corporation insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.79% of the shares at 71.97% float percentage. In total, 71.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 85.56 million shares (or 10.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $913.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 59.23 million shares, or about 7.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $632.58 million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 27.14 million shares. This is just over 3.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $196.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.29 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 238.09 million.