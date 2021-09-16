Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Recovered 22.14% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -29.78% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares stood at 1.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.58, to imply a decrease of -3.96% or -$1.26 in intraday trading. The KC share’s 52-week high remains $74.67, putting it -144.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.81. The company has a valuation of $6.84B, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

After registering a -3.96% downside in the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.00 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.98%, and 17.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.78%. Short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw shorts transact 5.71 million shares and set a 4.15 days time to cover.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares are -35.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.47% against -0.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 8.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $411.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $477.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $263.39 million and $298.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.20% before jumping 60.10% in the following quarter.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between August 16 and August 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.54% of the shares at 31.03% float percentage. In total, 30.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.29 million shares (or 3.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $286.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 7.07 million shares, or about 3.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $277.89 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF holds roughly 3.74 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $145.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 61.58 million.