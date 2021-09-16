Is The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Expensive At $1.55? Check These Facts.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply a decrease of -5.49% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The WTER share’s 52-week high remains $2.35, putting it -51.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.93. The company has a valuation of $156.14M, with an average of 1.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WTER a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) trade information

After registering a -5.49% downside in the latest session, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7300 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -5.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.20%, and -14.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.38%. Short interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) saw shorts transact 3.57 million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.90, implying a decrease of -72.22% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.90 and $0.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WTER has been trading 41.94% off suggested target high and 41.94% from its likely low.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Alkaline Water Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) shares are 41.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.83% against 27.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $14.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.88 million.

WTER Dividends

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Major holders

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. insiders hold 6.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.34% of the shares at 5.73% float percentage. In total, 5.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.27 million shares (or 5.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.48 million shares, or about 1.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.53 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.15 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.99 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 1.07 million.