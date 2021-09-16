IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Stock Gained 221.30% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s traded shares stood at 52.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.13, to imply an increase of 37.78% or $8.81 in intraday trading. The IRNT share’s 52-week high remains $29.96, putting it 6.75% up since that peak but still an impressive 70.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.36. The company has a valuation of $2.18B, with an average of 10.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

After registering a 37.78% upside in the last session, IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.72 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 37.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 70.54%, and 221.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 217.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.00, implying a decrease of -89.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IRNT has been trading 47.09% off suggested target high and 47.09% from its likely low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IronNet Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.