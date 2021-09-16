ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) Stock Gained 35.14% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s traded shares stood at 6.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.96, to imply an increase of 30.61% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The IO share’s 52-week high remains $5.35, putting it -172.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $38.05M, with average of 834.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) trade information

After registering a 30.61% upside in the latest session, ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8600 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 30.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.95%, and 35.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.57, implying an increase of 57.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.70 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IO has been trading -206.12% off suggested target high and -88.78% from its likely low.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ION Geophysical Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) shares are -50.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.96% against 27.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 61.20% this quarter before jumping 53.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -36.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $22.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.68 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.44 million and $27.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -15.30% before dropping -20.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.00% annually.

IO Dividends

ION Geophysical Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ION Geophysical Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s Major holders

ION Geophysical Corporation insiders hold 14.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.50% of the shares at 45.20% float percentage. In total, 38.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 3.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.47 million shares, or about 1.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.0 million.

We also have Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd holds roughly 0.3 million shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 0.63 million.