Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Up 39.47% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 15.95% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s traded shares stood at 2.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.68, to imply a decrease of -0.44% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The HPE share’s 52-week high remains $16.74, putting it -22.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.28. The company has a valuation of $18.41B, with an average of 12.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give HPE a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

After registering a -0.44% downside in the latest session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.65 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.50%, and -8.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.95%. Short interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) saw shorts transact 34.94 million shares and set a 4.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.57, implying an increase of 22.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HPE has been trading -60.82% off suggested target high and 4.97% from its likely low.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) shares are -14.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.96% against 1.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.40% this quarter before falling -7.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $7.39 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.01 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -122.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.61% annually.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has its next earnings report out between November 29 and December 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.69%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.59% of the shares at 84.84% float percentage. In total, 84.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 147.19 million shares (or 11.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 132.94 million shares, or about 10.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.94 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 73.19 million shares. This is just over 5.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.79 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 536.44 million.