GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Have Declined -33.14% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.89, to imply an increase of 4.10% or $1.06 in intraday trading. The GRWG share’s 52-week high remains $67.75, putting it -151.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.25. The company has a valuation of $1.65B, with an average of 1.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRWG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

After registering a 4.10% upside in the last session, GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.92 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 4.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.66%, and -12.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.14%. Short interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw shorts transact 2.3 million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.25, implying an increase of 50.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41.00 and $63.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRWG has been trading -134.29% off suggested target high and -52.47% from its likely low.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GrowGeneration Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares are -50.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 318.18% against 22.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.30% this quarter before jumping 333.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 143.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $123 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $132.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $55.01 million and $61.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 123.60% before jumping 113.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 194.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GrowGeneration Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

GrowGeneration Corp. insiders hold 7.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.09% of the shares at 57.35% float percentage. In total, 53.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.05 million shares (or 8.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $151.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.26 million shares, or about 6.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $112.45 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 2.09 million shares. This is just over 5.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $103.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 million, or 3.48% of the shares, all valued at about 55.07 million.