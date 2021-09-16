Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS): Can A Stock Be 224.62% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.79, to imply an increase of 10.45% or $1.21 in intraday trading. The GRTS share’s 52-week high remains $35.20, putting it -175.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $608.55M, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 716.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

After registering a 10.45% upside in the last session, Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.96 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 10.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.39%, and 59.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 224.62%. Short interest in Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw shorts transact 5.54 million shares and set a 11.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.33, implying an increase of 49.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRTS has been trading -173.65% off suggested target high and -32.92% from its likely low.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gritstone bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) shares are -8.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.44% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.20% this quarter before jumping 21.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,064.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $939k and $1.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 138.60% before jumping 66.00% in the following quarter.

GRTS Dividends

Gritstone bio Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gritstone bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

Gritstone bio Inc. insiders hold 3.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.97% of the shares at 73.75% float percentage. In total, 70.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Versant Venture Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.45 million shares (or 9.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 3.42 million shares, or about 6.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $31.24 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1.1 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.92 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 8.39 million.