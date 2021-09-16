Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2021, The Stock Is Up 13.99% YTD

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.05, to imply an increase of 1.26% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The GENI share’s 52-week high remains $25.18, putting it -25.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.80. The company has a valuation of $3.79B, with an average of 2.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

After registering a 1.26% upside in the last session, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.14 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 1.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.97%, and 14.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.99%. Short interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw shorts transact 11.95 million shares and set a 16.41 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $63.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $84.22 million.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Sports Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Genius Sports Limited insiders hold 19.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.46% of the shares at 17.91% float percentage. In total, 14.46% institutions holds shares in the company.