Following A 1.92% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s traded shares stood at 3.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $97.17, to imply a decrease of -1.09% or -$1.07 in intraday trading. The CVX share’s 52-week high remains $113.11, putting it -16.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $65.16. The company has a valuation of $189.85B, with an average of 11.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Chevron Corporation (CVX), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CVX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

After registering a -1.09% downside in the latest session, Chevron Corporation (CVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 98.74 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.92%, and -2.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.33%. Short interest in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) saw shorts transact 15.86 million shares and set a 1.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $123.85, implying an increase of 21.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $105.00 and $155.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVX has been trading -59.51% off suggested target high and -8.06% from its likely low.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chevron Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chevron Corporation (CVX) shares are -9.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3,470.00% against 6.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,809.10% this quarter before jumping 21,400.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $40.4 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.37 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -291.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.90% annually.

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 28 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chevron Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 5.36, with the share yield ticking at 5.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.43%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders

Chevron Corporation insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.82% of the shares at 67.84% float percentage. In total, 67.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 161.5 million shares (or 8.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.92 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 139.64 million shares, or about 7.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.63 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chevron Corporation (CVX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 54.55 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.71 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 48.92 million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about 5.12 billion.