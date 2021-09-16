DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Surged 56.84% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s traded shares stood at 2.65 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $222.81, to imply an increase of 6.18% or $12.96 in intraday trading. The DASH share’s 52-week high remains $256.09, putting it -14.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $110.13. The company has a valuation of $70.03B, with average of 2.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DoorDash Inc. (DASH), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DASH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

After registering a 6.18% upside in the latest session, DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 224.90 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 6.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.44%, and 11.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.01%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $206.69, implying a decrease of -7.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $160.00 and $255.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DASH has been trading -14.45% off suggested target high and 28.19% from its likely low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DoorDash Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares are 56.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 84.44% against 5.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $1.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.2 billion.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DoorDash Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

DoorDash Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.58% of the shares at 91.88% float percentage. In total, 91.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 54.97 million shares (or 17.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.8 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 39.4 million shares, or about 12.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $7.03 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3.27 million shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $583.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.91 million, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about 519.0 million.