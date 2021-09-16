Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Could Expand By 39.47 Percent Or More

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares stood at 3.98 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.15, to imply a decrease of -13.26% or -$0.94 in intraday trading. The CDE share’s 52-week high remains $12.60, putting it -104.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.09. The company has a valuation of $1.83B, with an average of 3.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CDE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

After registering a -13.26% downside in the latest session, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.27 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -13.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.01%, and 4.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.50%. Short interest in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw shorts transact 6.07 million shares and set a 1.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.16, implying an increase of 39.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.75 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDE has been trading -127.64% off suggested target high and -42.28% from its likely low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coeur Mining Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares are -31.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.50% against 1.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $232 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $223.05 million.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coeur Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc. insiders hold 1.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.89% of the shares at 72.91% float percentage. In total, 71.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 25.59 million shares (or 9.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $227.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.25 million shares, or about 8.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $197.54 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 12.99 million shares. This is just over 5.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.87 million, or 4.23% of the shares, all valued at about 96.55 million.