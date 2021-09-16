Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s traded shares stood at 2.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.44, to imply a decrease of -2.68% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The COG share’s 52-week high remains $20.33, putting it -4.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.28. The company has a valuation of $8.08B, with average of 7.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give COG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

After registering a -2.68% downside in the latest session, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.08 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -2.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.53%, and 29.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.73%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.32, implying an increase of 8.82% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COG has been trading -54.32% off suggested target high and 17.7% from its likely low.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) shares are 7.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 218.52% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 388.90% this quarter before jumping 134.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 68.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $507.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.15 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -69.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.83% annually.

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 2.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation insiders hold 2.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.48% of the shares at 104.68% float percentage. In total, 102.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 46.56 million shares (or 11.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $812.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 45.67 million shares, or about 11.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $797.4 million.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 16.75 million shares. This is just over 4.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $292.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.33 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 197.89 million.