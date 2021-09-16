Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS): Can A Stock Be -26.84% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s traded shares stood at 2.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.72, to imply a decrease of -1.16% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BRQS share’s 52-week high remains $3.35, putting it -365.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $84.34M, with an average of 5.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

After registering a -1.16% downside in the last session, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8600 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -1.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.10%, and -4.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.84%. Short interest in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw shorts transact 4.45 million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 94.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRQS has been trading -1566.67% off suggested target high and -1566.67% from its likely low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $28.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.9 million.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Borqs Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Borqs Technologies Inc. insiders hold 10.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.04% of the shares at 14.53% float percentage. In total, 13.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Peak6 Investments, L.P. with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 51347.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74453.0