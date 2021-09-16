Boom Or Bust: Where Is Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Stock Headed Next?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s traded shares stood at 2.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply an increase of 5.54% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The PXS share’s 52-week high remains $4.60, putting it -460.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $33.18M, with an average of 0.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PXS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

After registering a 5.54% upside in the last session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8587 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 5.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.20%, and 21.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.83%. Short interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.09, implying an increase of 24.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.09 and $1.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PXS has been trading -32.93% off suggested target high and -32.93% from its likely low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pyxis Tankers Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) shares are -41.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.50% against -5.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.08 million and $4.51 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.30% before jumping 48.70% in the following quarter.

PXS Dividends

Pyxis Tankers Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Pyxis Tankers Inc. insiders hold 49.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.91% of the shares at 19.51% float percentage. In total, 9.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.75 million shares (or 1.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 42562.0 shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $36773.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 42562.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36773.0