Boom Or Bust: What Are The9 Limited’s (NASDAQ:NCTY) Future Prospects?

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.25, to imply a decrease of -1.21% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The NCTY share’s 52-week high remains $89.20, putting it -628.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $255.29M, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for The9 Limited (NCTY), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NCTY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

After registering a -1.21% downside in the last session, The9 Limited (NCTY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.51 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -1.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.52%, and -10.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 246.05%. Short interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw shorts transact 1.04 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $671.50, implying an increase of 98.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $671.50 and $671.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NCTY has been trading -5381.63% off suggested target high and -5381.63% from its likely low.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited has its next earnings report out on March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The9 Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

The9 Limited insiders hold 2.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.97% of the shares at 7.11% float percentage. In total, 6.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CVI Holdings, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 1.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.09 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The9 Limited (NCTY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 3666.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52277.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3545.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 50551.0.