Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Loss Of -17.53 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.80, to imply an increase of 10.24% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The AUUD share’s 52-week high remains $9.30, putting it -232.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.21. The company has a valuation of $33.40M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

After registering a 10.24% upside in the latest session, Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.10 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 10.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.88%, and -17.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.95%. Short interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw shorts transact 13720.0 shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Auddia Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Auddia Inc. insiders hold 30.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.18% of the shares at 0.26% float percentage. In total, 0.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by National Asset Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20000.0 shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62600.0.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd holds roughly 639.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2000.0