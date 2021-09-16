At $53.70 UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Is Worth A Gamble

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares stood at 1.93 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $53.70, to imply an increase of 0.27% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The PATH share’s 52-week high remains $90.00, putting it -67.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.69. The company has a valuation of $27.04B, with average of 3.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for UiPath Inc. (PATH), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PATH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

After registering a 0.27% upside in the latest session, UiPath Inc. (PATH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.53 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.12%, and -10.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.38%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.95, implying an increase of 25.36% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $86.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PATH has been trading -60.15% off suggested target high and 25.51% from its likely low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $208.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $279.91 million.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UiPath Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders hold 23.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.22% of the shares at 75.13% float percentage. In total, 57.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 23.38 million shares (or 5.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.59 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 11.88 million shares, or about 2.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $806.73 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 8.14 million shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $509.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.38 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 148.61 million.