Analysts Say Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Can Reach $6.00 In 12 Months

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s traded shares stood at 9.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.15, to imply an increase of 9.14% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The PHIO share’s 52-week high remains $4.36, putting it -102.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.57. The company has a valuation of $26.04M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 309.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

After registering a 9.14% upside in the latest session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4000 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 9.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.55%, and 21.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.77%. Short interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 1.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 64.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHIO has been trading -179.07% off suggested target high and -179.07% from its likely low.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) shares are -35.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.71% against 18.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.50% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. insiders hold 1.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.73% of the shares at 8.84% float percentage. In total, 8.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 73490.0 shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 73490.0 shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20152.0, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 57634.0.