After This Week’s 4.03% Gain In RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE), We Just Learned Something New

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply an increase of 3.20% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The RAVE share’s 52-week high remains $2.36, putting it -82.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $23.57M, with an average of 0.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 354.40K shares over the past 3 months.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

After registering a 3.20% upside in the last session, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3599 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.03%, and 11.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.74%. Short interest in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw shorts transact 50900.0 shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 48.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAVE has been trading -93.8% off suggested target high and -93.8% from its likely low.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -461.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

RAVE Dividends

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 27 and October 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. insiders hold 11.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.92% of the shares at 46.04% float percentage. In total, 40.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 2.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Watchman Group, Inc. with 0.21 million shares, or about 1.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 99619.0, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.