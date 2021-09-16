After A Decline Of -183.54% From The High, Can WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Recover Quickly?

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.90, to imply an increase of 4.08% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The WKEY share’s 52-week high remains $22.40, putting it -183.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.00. The company has a valuation of $126.56M, with an average of 2.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 804.38K shares over the past 3 months.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

After registering a 4.08% upside in the last session, WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.37 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, jumping 4.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.01%, and 28.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.42%. Short interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 28.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WKEY has been trading -39.24% off suggested target high and -39.24% from its likely low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WISeKey International Holding AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) shares are -0.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 88.36% against 16.90%.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WISeKey International Holding AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

WISeKey International Holding AG insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.70% of the shares at 0.70% float percentage. In total, 0.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 17182.0 shares (or 0.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Advisor Group, Inc. with 16845.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.12 million.