Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2021, The Stock Is Up 16.21% Year-To-Date

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s traded shares stood at 2.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.13, to imply a decrease of -29.11% or -$4.57 in intraday trading. The AERI share’s 52-week high remains $21.30, putting it -91.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.01. The company has a valuation of $713.41M, with average of 437.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AERI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) trade information

After registering a -29.11% downside in the latest session, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.21 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -29.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.80%, and 8.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.21%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.27, implying an increase of 59.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AERI has been trading -349.24% off suggested target high and 10.15% from its likely low.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) shares are -21.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.91% against 18.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.60% this quarter before jumping 25.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $29.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.71 million and $24.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.90% before jumping 30.60% in the following quarter.

AERI Dividends

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s Major holders

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 2.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.76% of the shares at 111.47% float percentage. In total, 108.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.35 million shares (or 9.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.33 million shares, or about 7.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $53.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.31 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 18.67 million.