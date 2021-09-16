A Look At Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s traded shares stood at 2.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.70, to imply a decrease of -0.16% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The LUMN share’s 52-week high remains $16.60, putting it -30.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.51. The company has a valuation of $14.52B, with an average of 10.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give LUMN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

After registering a -0.16% downside in the latest session, Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.76 this Wednesday, 09/15/21, dropping -0.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.12%, and 5.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.46%. Short interest in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) saw shorts transact 85.6 million shares and set a 9.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.20, implying a decrease of -13.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LUMN has been trading -18.11% off suggested target high and 37.01% from its likely low.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lumen Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) shares are -10.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.00% this quarter before falling -18.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $4.93 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.9 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.17 billion and $5.12 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.60% before dropping -4.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 76.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.20% annually.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lumen Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 7.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 10.43%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Lumen Technologies Inc. insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.25% of the shares at 76.77% float percentage. In total, 76.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 124.89 million shares (or 11.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.67 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 97.26 million shares, or about 8.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.3 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 30.9 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $412.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.64 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 328.92 million.