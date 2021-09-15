Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $118.24 changing hands around $2.74 or 2.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.28B. ZEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.9% off its 52-week high of $166.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $93.05, which suggests the last value was 21.3% up since then. When we look at Zendesk Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZEN as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zendesk Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) trade information

Instantly ZEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 122.19 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 2.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.30%, with the 5-day performance at -6.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is -6.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $179.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZEN’s forecast low is $160.00 with $193.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zendesk Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.56% over the past 6 months, a 18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $335.1 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Zendesk Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $363.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $261.93 million and $283.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Zendesk Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.50% per year.

ZEN Dividends

Zendesk Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of Zendesk Inc. shares while 98.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.98%. There are 98.82% institutions holding the Zendesk Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.50% of the shares, roughly 11.27 million ZEN shares worth $1.5 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.66% or 9.09 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.96 million shares estimated at $524.9 million under it, the former controlled 3.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 3.31 million shares worth around $438.57 million.