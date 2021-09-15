Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.81 changing hands around $0.22 or 1.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.75B. XRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.55% off its 52-week high of $26.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.05, which suggests the last value was 18.07% up since then. When we look at Xerox Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Analysts gave the Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended XRX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) trade information

Instantly XRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.37 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.21%, with the 5-day performance at -5.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is -13.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XRX’s forecast low is $17.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xerox Holdings Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.63% over the past 6 months, a 30.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Xerox Holdings Corporation will fall -8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.82 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Xerox Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.77 billion and $1.93 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Xerox Holdings Corporation earnings to decrease by -67.20%.

XRX Dividends

Xerox Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29. The 4.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 4.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.79 per year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.56% of Xerox Holdings Corporation shares while 84.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.59%. There are 84.61% institutions holding the Xerox Holdings Corporation stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 17.45% of the shares, roughly 31.14 million XRX shares worth $731.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.50% or 15.18 million shares worth $356.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.37 million shares estimated at $102.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 4.34 million shares worth around $101.85 million.