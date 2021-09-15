Will ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) In 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 2.83 million ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.75 changing hands around $1.45 or 4.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.72B. MT’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.39% off its 52-week high of $36.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.84, which suggests the last value was 64.92% up since then. When we look at ArcelorMittal’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.69 million.

Analysts gave the ArcelorMittal (MT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ArcelorMittal’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.63.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

Instantly MT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 33.64 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 4.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.05%, with the 5-day performance at -4.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is -10.75% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MT’s forecast low is $34.00 with $56.92 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.74% for it to hit the projected low.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ArcelorMittal share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.59% over the past 6 months, a 1,731.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ArcelorMittal will rise 2,536.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,826.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.85 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $20.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.27 billion and $14.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.00%. The 2021 estimates are for ArcelorMittal earnings to increase by 73.50%.

MT Dividends

ArcelorMittal is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27. The 0.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ArcelorMittal shares while 6.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.39%. There are 6.39% institutions holding the ArcelorMittal stock share, with GQG Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.30% of the shares, roughly 23.75 million MT shares worth $737.82 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 8.72 million shares worth $270.97 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Appreciation Fd. With 7.74 million shares estimated at $226.83 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Appreciation Fd held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $83.13 million.