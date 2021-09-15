Why To Invest In ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.52 million ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $47.85 changed hands at $0.21 or 0.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.88B. ON’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.21% off its 52-week high of $47.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.75, which suggests the last value was 58.73% up since then. When we look at ON Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.60 million.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Instantly ON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 48.46 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.20%, with the 5-day performance at 4.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is 10.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ON Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.68% over the past 6 months, a 192.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ON Semiconductor Corporation will rise 174.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 114.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.71 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that ON Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.32 billion and $1.45 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.00%. The 2021 estimates are for ON Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 9.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 51.39% per year.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.46% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares while 97.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.65%. There are 97.21% institutions holding the ON Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.76% of the shares, roughly 41.69 million ON shares worth $1.73 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 38.14 million shares worth $1.59 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 11.6 million shares estimated at $482.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $421.34 million.