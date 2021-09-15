What Is The Performance Outlook For Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.55 changed hands at -$0.18 or -1.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.38B. ZH’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.03% off its 52-week high of $13.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.81, which suggests the last value was 28.69% up since then. When we look at Zhihu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Analysts gave the Zhihu Inc. (ZH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zhihu Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) trade information

Instantly ZH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.38 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.47%, with the 5-day performance at -18.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) is 4.62% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZH’s forecast low is $77.76 with $97.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -917.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -714.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $127.22 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Zhihu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $166.01 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Zhihu Inc. earnings to increase by 16.30%.

ZH Dividends

Zhihu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 16.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Zhihu Inc. shares while 6.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.72%. There are 6.72% institutions holding the Zhihu Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.30% of the shares, roughly 6.82 million ZH shares worth $92.53 million.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 4.23 million shares worth $57.33 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. With 4.23 million shares estimated at $57.33 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $1.33 million.