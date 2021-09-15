VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) : Investors Should Not Dump VVPR Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.28 million VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.53. With the company’s per share price at $5.58 changed hands at $0.34 or 6.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $93.24M. VVPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -336.02% off its 52-week high of $24.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.80, which suggests the last value was 13.98% up since then. When we look at VivoPower International PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.62K.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.50 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 6.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.87%, with the 5-day performance at 1.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is -6.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.17 days.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VivoPower International PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.61% over the past 6 months, a 87.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.4 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.20%. The 2021 estimates are for VivoPower International PLC earnings to decrease by -252.90%.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 23 and August 27.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.75% of VivoPower International PLC shares while 1.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.98%. There are 1.76% institutions holding the VivoPower International PLC stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million VVPR shares worth $0.81 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 39613.0 shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Amplify Cleaner Living ETF. With 8836.0 shares estimated at $58229.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Cleaner Living ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 2218.0 shares worth around $16169.0.