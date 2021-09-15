Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 1.99 million Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.18 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $188.16M. LATN’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.5% off its 52-week high of $10.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.86, which suggests the last value was 3.14% up since then. When we look at Union Acquisition Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77850.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.72K.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) trade information

Instantly LATN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.18 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) is 0.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16880.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

LATN Dividends

Union Acquisition Corp. II is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 16.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.84% of Union Acquisition Corp. II shares while 95.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 130.56%. There are 95.52% institutions holding the Union Acquisition Corp. II stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million LATN shares worth $17.81 million.

Mizuho Securities USA LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.20% or 1.71 million shares worth $17.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. With 85011.0 shares estimated at $0.85 million under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 5982.0 shares worth around $60956.0.