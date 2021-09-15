Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.68 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $152.19M. TLSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -223.81% off its 52-week high of $5.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 13.1% up since then. When we look at Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 674.83K.

Analysts gave the Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TLSA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

Instantly TLSA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.82%, with the 5-day performance at -16.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) is -3.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TLSA’s forecast low is $7.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -376.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -346.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings to decrease by -124.80%.

TLSA Dividends

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares while 13.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.25%. There are 13.25% institutions holding the Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 58.98% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million TLSA shares worth $0.83 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 41.02% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 34.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 10.74% of the shares, roughly 54218.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.