The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Shares Declined By -1.73% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 1.17 million The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $396.93 changed hands at -$6.76 or -1.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $136.46B. GS’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.0% off its 52-week high of $420.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $185.52, which suggests the last value was 53.26% up since then. When we look at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Analysts gave the The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended GS as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $9.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) trade information

Instantly GS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 417.01 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.08%, with the 5-day performance at -1.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) is -1.73% down.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.14% over the past 6 months, a 113.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will rise 7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.29 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $11.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.78 billion and $11.74 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.30%. The 2021 estimates are for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings to increase by 17.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.91% per year.

GS Dividends

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 12 and October 18. The 1.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 8.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares while 73.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.82%. There are 73.41% institutions holding the The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.68% of the shares, roughly 26.11 million GS shares worth $8.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 21.49 million shares worth $7.03 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 9.75 million shares estimated at $3.19 billion under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 7.05 million shares worth around $2.3 billion.