Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 4.24 million Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $12.15 changed hands at -$0.14 or -1.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.68B. SHO’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.09% off its 52-week high of $13.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.12, which suggests the last value was 41.4% up since then. When we look at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Analysts gave the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended SHO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) trade information

Instantly SHO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.43 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -1.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) is 8.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHO’s forecast low is $10.50 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.09% over the past 6 months, a 105.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. will rise 60.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 89.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $155.52 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $169.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.91 million and $37.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 437.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 352.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. earnings to decrease by -457.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.90% per year.

SHO Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.49% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares while 104.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.80%. There are 104.23% institutions holding the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.31% of the shares, roughly 30.93 million SHO shares worth $385.43 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.75% or 23.24 million shares worth $289.54 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund. With 9.63 million shares estimated at $103.07 million under it, the former controlled 4.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund held about 3.05% of the shares, roughly 6.6 million shares worth around $82.24 million.