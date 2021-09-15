Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.31. With the company’s per share price at $10.28 changed hands at -$0.69 or -6.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $817.77M. RFP’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.14% off its 52-week high of $16.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.77, which suggests the last value was 63.33% up since then. When we look at Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 654.91K.

Analysts gave the Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RFP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

Instantly RFP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.61 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -6.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 69.59%, with the 5-day performance at -14.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is -9.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RFP’s forecast low is $15.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Resolute Forest Products Inc. will rise 54.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $881 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $867 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Resolute Forest Products Inc. earnings to increase by 122.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.21% per year.

RFP Dividends

Resolute Forest Products Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.48% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares while 85.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.32%. There are 85.03% institutions holding the Resolute Forest Products Inc. stock share, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 38.62% of the shares, roughly 30.55 million RFP shares worth $334.5 million.

Chou Associates Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 4.56 million shares worth $49.93 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. With 1.54 million shares estimated at $16.84 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $13.98 million.