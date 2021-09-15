RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT): Don’t Ditch RCMT Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.22 million RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $6.89 changed hands at -$0.2 or -2.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.55M. RCMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.28% off its 52-week high of $12.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 82.15% up since then. When we look at RCM Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 161.47K.

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) trade information

Instantly RCMT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.15 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 232.85%, with the 5-day performance at 19.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) is 60.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 93570.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RCM Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 71.39% over the past 6 months, a 143.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RCM Technologies Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 180.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.11 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that RCM Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $48.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.56 million and $41.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.90%. The 2021 estimates are for RCM Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -333.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

RCMT Dividends

RCM Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 01.

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.16% of RCM Technologies Inc. shares while 21.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.74%. There are 21.66% institutions holding the RCM Technologies Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.71% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million RCMT shares worth $3.04 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.05% or 0.56 million shares worth $1.99 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.47 million.