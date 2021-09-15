PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.49 changed hands at $0.51 or 1.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.96B. PWSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.53% off its 52-week high of $36.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.57, which suggests the last value was 45.92% up since then. When we look at PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 939.81K.

Analysts gave the PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PWSC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) trade information

Instantly PWSC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 35.37 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 80.50%, with the 5-day performance at -8.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) is 24.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PWSC’s forecast low is $30.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.66% for it to hit the projected low.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $142.86 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $139.99 million.

The 2021 estimates are for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 48.60%.

PWSC Dividends

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.97% of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. shares while 73.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.41%.